ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, MI

Hiawatha Figure Skating Club Hosts 81st Annual Silver Blades Review

By Jim LeHocky
9&10 News
9&10 News
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZrPM_0ehDJ4DT00

An eight-decade long event in Chippewa county will take place once again this Saturday in Sault Ste Marie. The Hiawatha Figure Skating Club is holding its 81st Annual Silver Blades Review at The Pullar Stadium. For the past couple of weeks, these skaters have practiced their hearts out preparing for the show. The shows take place Saturday at 1 and 6 P.m. Dozens of Hiawatha Skating Club alum will be in attendance.

One skater started in the club when she was two years old!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UCun_0ehDJ4DT00

She is now 18 and she says, “I love it. I love figure skating! I started when I was two. This is my 16th show with Hiawatha. I am really excited for it! We are really close. We have a good group of girls together. It has definitely changed a lot over the years. I am one of the longest ones that has been here. It’s a lot of fun. Figure skating…we love the sport. It’s great to have in the Soo. We make a lot of friendships….a lot of memories. I say come out and watch! It’s a lot of fun. A lot of great things going on out there. A lot of little kids love to come out and watch. It’s really cute. It will be cool with the reunion and the Alumni coming back. I think we will have a great turn out!”

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

MTM On the Road: Amor Comida Booking Private Chef Events

Michelle Rodriguez is a chef that specializes in catering small events in Northern Michigan. Her private chef business, Amor Comida, has taken her all over the country. She’s now booking events for 2022. Her menus and ingredients come from local farmers and each menu is created for your event.
RESTAURANTS
9&10 News

Living Right: March Madness Brackets

Let the games begin! 63 games, actually. It’s March Madness, a time when 126 college basketball teams face off for the title of NCAA Basketball Champion. This means it’s time to fill in your tournament packet, but is it possible to pick a perfect bracket?. Has anyone ever...
BASKETBALL
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy