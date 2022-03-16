Hiawatha Figure Skating Club Hosts 81st Annual Silver Blades Review

An eight-decade long event in Chippewa county will take place once again this Saturday in Sault Ste Marie. The Hiawatha Figure Skating Club is holding its 81st Annual Silver Blades Review at The Pullar Stadium. For the past couple of weeks, these skaters have practiced their hearts out preparing for the show. The shows take place Saturday at 1 and 6 P.m. Dozens of Hiawatha Skating Club alum will be in attendance.

One skater started in the club when she was two years old!

She is now 18 and she says, “I love it. I love figure skating! I started when I was two. This is my 16th show with Hiawatha. I am really excited for it! We are really close. We have a good group of girls together. It has definitely changed a lot over the years. I am one of the longest ones that has been here. It’s a lot of fun. Figure skating…we love the sport. It’s great to have in the Soo. We make a lot of friendships….a lot of memories. I say come out and watch! It’s a lot of fun. A lot of great things going on out there. A lot of little kids love to come out and watch. It’s really cute. It will be cool with the reunion and the Alumni coming back. I think we will have a great turn out!”