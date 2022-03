Once two of the Nationals’ most promising prospects, Victor Robles and Carter Kieboom will spend this spring fighting for spots on the Nationals’ Opening Day roster. This is new territory for Robles, who’s been Washington’s starting center fielder for Opening Day each of the last three years. Consecutive down years at the plate forced the Nationals to demote him to Triple-A last September and he reported to West Palm Beach looking to show he can bounce back in 2022.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO