Wellness For the Family: St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is tomorrow and the holiday is know for a wide variety of tasty treats, many of which aren’t healthy. Registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Appelo joined us live to share some ideas on how to celebrate in a healthier way. She also shared a delicious and nutritious shepherd’s pie recipe.

Be sure to watch our interview with her, and for more information on all her amazing work, click here

Healthier Shepherd’s Pie Recipe:

Meat Filling

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb lean ground lamb or turkey

1 yellow onion or 2 shallots, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp. flour

2 Tbsp. fresh thyme or 1 Tbsp. dried thyme

1/2 cup dry red wine, such as Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Noir (optional)

1 cup broth (beef, chicken or vegetable)

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1.5 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 cups frozen peas and carrots

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large skillet over medium heat, add ground meat and separate while cooking. Add olive oil, then add onions and garlic. Stir until cooked and fragrant. Sprinkle flour on top and stir. This should thicken the mixture. Pour over broth, add tomato paste, Worcestershire, wine if using, and thyme. Stir until well-combined. Add frozen veggies and allow to simmer for 15 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cauliflower Mash Topping

Ingredients

2 12-ounce bags frozen cauliflower

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. butter

1 small shallot, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, smashed and minced

1 Tbsp. fresh chopped thyme (or 1 Tbsp. dried)

¼ cup grated parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional garnish — chives, chopped

Spray oil

Instructions

Boil the cauliflower in a pot, with enough water to cover it, until soft throughout, about 10 minutes. In a small saucepan, heat olive oil to medium-low. Once the oil is hot, add garlic, thyme and shallots. Cook until garlic is golden and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Drain the water from the pot of cauliflower. Remove as much water as possible using pressing motions as this will make the topping denser and creamier. Pour the oil mixture of shallot, garlic and thyme over the cauliflower in the pot. Add parmesan, salt and pepper. Blend with an immersion blender. Stir in butter. If using a blender or food processor, add cauliflower, oil mixture, parmesan, salt and pepper, and blend. Garnish with fresh chopped chives and thyme.

Assembling the Pie