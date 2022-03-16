ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

MyMichigan Health Board of Directors Names Gregory Rogers as CEO

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuSit_0ehDIwFT00

MyMichigan Health Board of Directors have named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Gregory Rogers as President and Chief Executive Officer of MyMichigan Health.

“As a longtime leader and member of the MyMichigan Health family since 1981, Greg has played a significant role in ensuring patients always remain the focus of our work,” said Jenee Velasquez, board chair of MyMichigan Health. “He has an extensive history with the health system, and we are confident he will continue to cultivate the culture Diane nurtured as he leads MyMichigan Health with compassion and commitment.”

“Diane had a profound impact on our health system and our communities. She will be dearly missed,” said Rogers. “I will fulfill the role of president and CEO and work with the Board of Directors on future plans and succession. MyMichigan has a dynamic and talented group of leaders, health care providers, employees and volunteers.”

“Even though our hearts are shattered, our resolve to honor Diane’s vision for MyMichigan Health remains solid,” said Velasquez. “We are fortunate to have Greg defer his retirement so that we may begin the search for our next leader.”

The announcement by MyMichigan Health comes one week after the unexpected deaths of former MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D. and her husband Don Slattery.

The couple died in a private plane crash in northwest Florida on March 8.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration and Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the single engine plane the couple was in was getting ready to land when it went down a short distance from northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is currently investigating the plane crash.

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

MyMichigan Health CEO Dr. Diane Postler-Slattery, husband die in plane crash

Diane Postler-Slattery, PhD, MSN, president and CEO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health, and her husband, Don, died in a plane crash in northwest Florida on March 8, according to the health system. Dr. Postler-Slattery was 62; she and her husband were the only people aboard the plane. "This is a great...
HEALTH
Surprise Independent

Benevilla names new directors on board

The nonprofit Benevilla leadership and staff extended a welcome to its new 2022 Board of Directors and a thank you to its 2021 Board of Directors, who navigated the challenges of last year including those brought on by the continued COVID-19 pandemic. “It was an interesting year of constantly adapting...
ADVOCACY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Shari Black named executive director, CEO of State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS – The Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors announced Shari Black has been named Executive Director/CEO of State Fair Park. Black, who was standing in the role since October 2021 for an interim time period prior to her permanent selection, has held several positions at State Fair Park since joining the team in 2016 as event services director.
WEST ALLIS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KVAL

Raymond Hino named new CEO of Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center

BANDON, Ore. - Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center's new CEO is in his third week. Raymond Hino started on February 28 and says he was drawn to the community being on the coast, much like his previous locale on the Northern California Coast. He's worked in healthcare leadership and...
BANDON, OR
beckershospitalreview.com

Jefferson Health names new cancer center director

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health named Andrew Chapman, DO, the director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center and executive vice president of oncology services, the system said March 14. Dr. Chapman has been serving as the center’s interim director for the last year. He will begin his new position March 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seekingalpha.com

Truist Financial names CEO William Rogers Jr as chairman

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) said as part of a planned transition, CEO William Rogers Jr. will become chairman of the board. Rogers succeeds Kelly King, who will be stepping down from the role of chairman. Thomas Skains will become lead independent director, succeeding David Ratcliffe. Both appointments are effective Mar. 12....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Health System#The Mymichigan Health
9&10 News

EGLE Accepting Public Comment on Environmental Justice Tool

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is opening a 60-day public comment period on a new interactive mapping tool to help identify communities impacted by environmental hazards. According to EGLE, the Michigan Environmental Justice Mapping and Screening tool (MiEJScreen) allows users to explore environmental, health and...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Rogers Co. Undersheriff Named Grand Lake Mental Health Center 'Law Enforcement Administrator Of The Year'

The Rogers County Undersheriff is being recognized for the work he does for mental health in the county. Undersheriff Jon Sappington has been named the Law Enforcement Administrator of the Year by the Grand Lake Mental Health Center. Grand lake Mental Health Center Chief Operating Officer Josh Cantwell describes Rogers county undersheriff Jon Sappington as tenacious.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
9&10 News

Mackinac Island Accepted to Certified Local Government Program

The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced Thursday that the City of Mackinac Island has been accepted to the Certified Local Government (CLG) program following confirmation from the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior. The Certified Local Government program is a partnership among local, state and national...
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy