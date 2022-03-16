MyMichigan Health Board of Directors Names Gregory Rogers as CEO

MyMichigan Health Board of Directors have named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Gregory Rogers as President and Chief Executive Officer of MyMichigan Health.

“As a longtime leader and member of the MyMichigan Health family since 1981, Greg has played a significant role in ensuring patients always remain the focus of our work,” said Jenee Velasquez, board chair of MyMichigan Health. “He has an extensive history with the health system, and we are confident he will continue to cultivate the culture Diane nurtured as he leads MyMichigan Health with compassion and commitment.”

“Diane had a profound impact on our health system and our communities. She will be dearly missed,” said Rogers. “I will fulfill the role of president and CEO and work with the Board of Directors on future plans and succession. MyMichigan has a dynamic and talented group of leaders, health care providers, employees and volunteers.”

“Even though our hearts are shattered, our resolve to honor Diane’s vision for MyMichigan Health remains solid,” said Velasquez. “We are fortunate to have Greg defer his retirement so that we may begin the search for our next leader.”

The announcement by MyMichigan Health comes one week after the unexpected deaths of former MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D. and her husband Don Slattery.

The couple died in a private plane crash in northwest Florida on March 8.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration and Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the single engine plane the couple was in was getting ready to land when it went down a short distance from northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is currently investigating the plane crash.