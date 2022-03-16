How to Have a Recovery-Friendly St. Patrick’s Day With Bear River Health

St. Patrick’s Day is this week and provides a great opportunity to celebrate with family and friends. At the same time, people in recovery from a substance abuse disorder may often find a lot of “triggers,” such as alcohol and drugs, at these gatherings. This often poses a significant challenge as they are working on maintaining a recovery-based lifestyle.

Mr. Chris Franz, Director of Bear River Health Outreach, advocates that we recognize and affirm the choice to avoid these substances. “Support from a spouse, family member or friend makes such a positive impact on helping a person achieve long term recovery,” he said.

There are many ways to gather for celebrations that are joyful without compromising our friends and loved ones’ recovery efforts. This year consider planning a sober celebration and invite like-minded friends.

Some ideas might be to plan a movie or game night. Provide some favorite non-alcoholic beverages, prepare tasty snacks, dim the lights, and watch the show, or get out some games and enjoy the time together. Movies that don’t include alcohol or other drugs are great options. Irish trivia is a great way to have fun and connect.

If you and your friends enjoy cooking, consider preparing an Irish meal together. Corned beef and cabbage are traditionally eaten on St. Patrick’s Day as well as such favorites as Irish stew and soda bread. Other traditional Irish dishes include “black and white pudding,’ which is typically served at breakfast. Lots of traditional recipes may be found online.

Getting outside for some exercise, hiking, skiing, skating, sledding, snow-building contests — anything that gets you active — is a great way to enjoy the day.

If you are part of a support group like Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), there may be an alcohol-free event or meetings planned in your area for St. Patrick’s Day. Check online, or information may be available at one of the meetings you already attend.

Above all, perhaps this St. Patrick’s Day could be used as an opportunity to try something new in a healthy and productive way that supports long-term sobriety for yourself and those you love.

Ultimately, it is up to each person to keep themselves safe and healthy during this holiday. Enjoy time with your loved ones and friends. If you prefer to spend the day alone, then take time to focus on you and do something healthy that you enjoy. For more information, visit www.bearriverhealth.com