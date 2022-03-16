ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

The Immigrant Archive Project to Be Inducted Into the US Library of Congress

By Editorials
bocaratontribune.com
 11 hours ago

The Website Will Be Added to The Prestigious Handbook of Latin American Studies (HLAS) Web Archive. Boca Raton, FL – The United States Library of Congress requests permission to include the Immigrant Archive Project (IAP) website, in the Handbook of Latin American Studies (HLAS) Web Archive. This is...

www.bocaratontribune.com

Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in the United States

When Forbes releases their annual list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States, I eagerly read it to see who has made the list and increased their fortunes. And I also dream of making it onto the list one day- it's a long shot, but you have to dream.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
ABC 15 News

The population of Black immigrants in the US is growing

There's a shift happening with the Black population in the U.S., as the makeup of Black people in America is looking different. After centuries where most Black Americans could trace their American roots back hundreds of years, immigrants are making up a fast-growing share of the Black population in this country.
IMMIGRATION
Upworthy

Melvinia Shields was a slave. Five generations later, her direct descendant became nation's first Black First Lady.

Michelle Obama became America's first Black first lady after Barack Obama was elected President in 2008. The former first lady's journey to the White House can be traced back five generations to Melvinia Shields, a 6-year-old girl who was enslaved. She was Obama's great-great-great-grandmother and was "gifted" at the age of 6 by an elderly master to Paterson's daughter and son-in-law – Christianne and Henry Shields. In his will, she was described as “negro girl Melvinia.” She was considered property and valued at $475, reported The New York Times. She was removed from the South Carolina estate where she grew up and moved with the Shields to Georgia. While she worked with the Shields, she would give birth, at the age of 15, to her biracial son, Dolphus T. Shields.
U.S. POLITICS
Boca Raton, FL
Society
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
News Channel Nebraska

Biden administration will extend immigration relief to Ukrainians in the US

The Department of Homeland Security will allow Ukrainians who are in the United States to remain in the country under a form of humanitarian relief. The relief -- known as Temporary Protected Status -- applies to people who would face extreme hardship if forced to return to homelands devastated by armed conflict or natural disasters, therefore the protections are limited to people already in the United States. The DHS secretary has discretion to designate a country for TPS.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
SFGate

Why so many billionaires live in California

Of the 100 wealthiest people in America, 26 live in California. That’s more than any other state, and not simply a byproduct of California’s large population. If the country’s 100 top billionaires were evenly distributed, we would expect just 12 of them to reside here. Yes, this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Californian

Don’t close libraries: They are part of us

Libraries are an indispensable resource to campus students — they hold history, rare academic resources and are welcoming community spaces for all. As opposed to crowded dorms or noisy cafes, libraries are often a quiet oasis for students to study and refocus. With the temporary closure of Moffitt Library and the recent student and staff sit-in protesting the planned closure of the Anthropology Library, the frequent threat of losing such spaces is a disservice to students who rely on them.
BERKELEY, CA
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
LiveScience

George Washington: Commander, Founding Father and president

George Washington was an American military commander, statesman and one of the Founding Fathers of the United States of America. He was the commanding general of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War (1775–1783) and helped the colonies win their independence from Great Britain. After the success of the war, he won the election to be appointed as the first president of the United States of America and was inaugurated on April 30, 1789.
U.S. POLITICS
Rogersville Review

Come write with us at the Mount Carmel Public Library

On Wednesday, March 9, two published authors will be at Mt. Carmel Public Library to conduct a workshop for anyone with a desire to publish a book. Authors Bonnie Mackrell and Barbara Linkous will begin the discussion at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in writing is welcome to join us. There...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
allthatsinteresting.com

The Short, Inspiring Life Of Quentin Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt’s Youngest Son

Quentin Roosevelt felt the call to serve during World War I, but the former president's son was tragically shot down over France on July 14, 1918. In one of the last letters that Quentin Roosevelt ever wrote, he told his parents about the morbid thrill of war. His squadron had lost a man, he said, but the “excitement” of conflict made up for it. Just three days after Theodore and Edith Roosevelt read those words, Quentin lost his own life.
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president

March 17 (UPI) -- A judge in Honduras late Wednesday approved the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States where prosecutors have accused him of being involved in a narco-trafficking conspiracy. The Central American nation's Supreme Court of Justice said in a statement that an unnamed...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

The new Maya Angelou quarters could help redefine 'freedom' in America: 'What a beautiful thing'

The new Maya Angelou quarter might be more than just a 25-cent piece of U.S. currency: The coin is helping to redefine what freedom looks like in America. The quarter, which launched in January as the kickoff to the U.S. Mint's "American Women" series, is the first-ever U.S. coin honoring a Black woman. Recently, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described the series as a chance to convey "what we value and how we've progressed as a society" — and on Friday, Yellen plans to visit the facility in Denver where the quarters are pressed to highlight the effort.
SOCIETY
Ohio Capital Journal

Zelenskyy reminds Congress of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in pleading for U.S. help for Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday invoked the Pearl Harbor attacks ahead of World War II and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, while urging the United States to do more to stop the Russian war against his country. During the speech, delivered virtually to members of Congress in an auditorium on Capitol Hill, Zelenskyy drew a […] The post Zelenskyy reminds Congress of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in pleading for U.S. help for Ukraine appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FOREIGN POLICY

