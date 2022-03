I know we already hashed out the Miu Miu micro-mini skirt in the never-not-in-session court of public opinion, but since we last chatted it’s peaked even more. Kiernan Shipka. Lorde. Violet Chachki. Kaitlyn Dever. Rina Lipa. The Miu Miu School for Girls, as some have called it online, remains in session. If the question being posed was "have we reached pique micro-mini?" the answer has come back an astounding "no." That "no" is from celebs and stylists mainly, as the fatigue grows louder from those online, which, if I were a celeb or stylist, would only propel me to go harder. But let’s get to the new.

