Top Kamala Harris aide to leave for Defense Department

By Tim Perry
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother top aide to Vice President Kamala Harris is departing her office. Sabrina Singh, Harris' current deputy press secretary, is moving to the Defense Department for a new role, according to an internal email obtained by CBS News that details staff changes within the vice president's office. Jamal Simmons,...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 59

Biden the FAILURE
4d ago

Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.

Reply
17
Patricia Huffman
4d ago

Kamala must be the worst person to work for. I’m sure she not very nice person to work for or with!!

Reply(3)
28
CivilServant
3d ago

She's a political appointee she did not get her position because of her qualifications, like the rest of us.

Reply(5)
8
