ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Noem bans private election funding, cites 'Zuck Bucks' and Big Tech influence

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2cJe_0ehDHvOx00

South Dakota G ov. Kristi Noem signed a bill Wednesday prohibiting private funding of elections , decrying Facebook co-founder and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg 's "Zuck Bucks."

Titled "an Act to prohibit private funding of election costs except for gifts of a nominal and intrinsic value," SB 122 will prevent Big Tech companies from trying to "influence our free and open elections," according to Noem.


“In 2020, we saw Mark Zuckerberg pour ‘Zuck Bucks’ into local election operations across the country. Elections should be funded by government, and we will not risk creating avenues for big-tech billionaires to unfairly influence our free and open elections,” she said in a press release.

"We take election integrity very seriously in South Dakota. We already have some of the strongest election laws on the books, and this legislation will make them even stronger,” she added.

GOV. NOEM RAILS AGAINST NATIONAL PARK SERVICE OVER MT. RUSHMORE FIREWORKS PERMIT

"Neither the state nor any political subdivision may accept any funds, grants, or gifts for election costs from any source other than the governing body of a political subdivision, the state, or the federal government," the legislation reads.

On Tuesday, Noem lambasted the National Park Service for once again denying a permit to hold fireworks at Mount Rushmore during a Fourth of July celebration.

"Mount Rushmore is the best place in America to celebrate our nation’s birthday — I just wish President Biden could see that," she said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Last year, the President hypocritically held a fireworks celebration in Washington, D.C., while denying us our own event. This year, it looks like they are planning to do the same," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The entire Senate GOP conference -- except for Rand Paul -- is vowing to oppose the revived Iran nuclear deal that the Biden administration is pushing for.

Senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran. What happened? Officials have warned Congress that Iran is just weeks away from producing enough material for a nuclear weapon, and many Democrats have said the only way to blunt Iran’s progress is to resurrect the 2015-era deal. But senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran — a top priority of President Joe Biden -- and now 49 Senate Republicans are backing that up with a written warning.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Politico tells Josh Hawley to stop using its photo of him at Capitol riot on campaign merchandise

The owner of an infamous photo of Senator Josh Hawley pumping his fist on the day of the Capitol riot has asked him to stop putting it on his campaign merchandise.The picture, taken on 6 January 2021, shows the Missouri Republican raising his fist as he looks toward a crowd of Donald Trump supporters protesting the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Hours later, those protesters stormed the Capitol.At the time, many critics saw the fist gesture as a disgraceful show of support for an insurrection – an interpretation that Mr Hawley denies – and the photo as a...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
The Independent

‘Ted Cruz sucks!’ Heckler interrupts senator’s speech at People’s Convoy trucker protest

A heckler interrupted Senator Ted Cruz as he gave a speech alongside the “People’s Convoy” trucker protesters who’ve been circling Washington DC to protest Covid mandates.Midway through the Texas Republican’s remarks about the Covid Chinese lab leak theory, a member of the crowd shouted, “Ted Cruz sucks!” eliciting chuckles from even the truckers alongside Mr Cruz.“God bless you,” the senator responded.Mr Cruz continued his vocal support of the convoy movement, which seeks an end to remaining Covid mandates, appearing at the group’s staging grounds at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.Once there, Mr Cruz rode around in the front seat...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Big Tech#Facebook Co Founder#Meta Platforms#Zuck Bucks#Noem#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
192K+
Followers
62K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy