Noem bans private election funding, cites 'Zuck Bucks' and Big Tech influence

South Dakota G ov. Kristi Noem signed a bill Wednesday prohibiting private funding of elections , decrying Facebook co-founder and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg 's "Zuck Bucks."

Titled "an Act to prohibit private funding of election costs except for gifts of a nominal and intrinsic value," SB 122 will prevent Big Tech companies from trying to "influence our free and open elections," according to Noem.



“In 2020, we saw Mark Zuckerberg pour ‘Zuck Bucks’ into local election operations across the country. Elections should be funded by government, and we will not risk creating avenues for big-tech billionaires to unfairly influence our free and open elections,” she said in a press release.

"We take election integrity very seriously in South Dakota. We already have some of the strongest election laws on the books, and this legislation will make them even stronger,” she added.

"Neither the state nor any political subdivision may accept any funds, grants, or gifts for election costs from any source other than the governing body of a political subdivision, the state, or the federal government," the legislation reads.

