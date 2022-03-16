ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Does Mitt Romney not understand his job?

By Zachary Faria, Commentary Fellow
Washington Examiner
 11 hours ago

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney voted against repealing mask mandates on public transportation. Why? Because he apparently forgot that his job is to legislate. Romney was the only Republican to oppose repealing the mandates. Eight Democrats broke ranks and supported the measure, which makes sense, given that the mask requirement on...

TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called the heckling of President Joe Biden by two Republican congresswomen during his State of the Union speech “repulsive and repugnant.”. Biden was in the middle of calling on Congress to pass legislation to help Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits there that were used to incinerate waste, including medical and hazardous materials and jet fuel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsday

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is Mitt Romney's redemption

The U.S. may be witnessing a return to the electoral and policy relevance of Sen. Mitt Romney. His disputed warnings about Russia’s ambitions a decade ago are now treated in bipartisan circles as prescient, at a moment when Russian President Vladimir Putin oversees the slaughter of Ukrainian civilians without offering anyone a defensible reason.
POLITICS
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

McConnell says no space in GOP for ‘white supremacists or anti-Semitism’ after two House Republicans participate in white nationalist’s conference

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that there is no place in the Republican Party for “white supremacists or anti-Semitism” after two House Republicans participated in a conference organized by a white nationalist who encouraged a chant supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin. McConnell issued a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell rebuked him in public days ago — but Rick Scott is only doubling down on his vision for the GOP agenda.

"There will be many more attacks on me and this plan from careerists in Washington," he writes in the Wall Street Journal. What happened: Just days after a rebuke from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over his proposal for a multi-part GOP agenda that would result in tax increases for tens of millions of Americans, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) doubled down on his plans in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Gop#Republican#Democrats#Cnn#Alizaslav#The U S Senate
WyoFile

Dear Liz Cheney: Run in the general election

The Wyoming Republican Party’s formal decision to turn against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney raises the option for her to run as a Republican in the general election. This would be a rare opportunity to show the state the benefits of an open primary system like we have in 21 other states, and what it could do for Wyoming’s political and economic health.
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
POLITICO

Switchblades are on their way to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The U.S. will send 100 Switchblade drones to Ukraine as part of the Biden administration’s new $800 million weapons package, Texas Rep. MIKE MCCAUL (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NatSec Daily. An administration official confirmed McCaul’s account that the U.S. is sending the Switchblade.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Senate Democratic leadership on Tuesday night postponed a vote on President Joe Biden's pick to lead ICE, who faces domestic abuse allegations.

The accusations may derail Ed Gonzalez's nomination. What happened? Senate Democratic leadership pulled a procedural vote Tuesday on President Joe Biden’s pick to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ed Gonzalez, amid allegations of domestic abuse that could imperil his nomination. The details: In a letter sent Monday to Senate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

