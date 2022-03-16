ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Plans 50K Worker Hiring Spree as Commerce Giant Doubles Down on Tech

By PYMNTS
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve got to spend money in order to make money, they say. Walmart’s announcement Wednesday (March 16) that it will hire 50,000 workers over the next (roughly) six weeks brings that old saying to mind. That push would add to the 2.3 million Walmart and Sam’s Club...

TheStreet

Target Raises Pay, Putting Pressure on Amazon, Walmart

When it comes to retail jobs, the days of earning an hourly wage that's a joke for a person to actually live on are fast becoming a distant memory. Sure, if you want to stay in those dark ages, you can go work for one of the companies that seem to want to stay there. We won't name names, but you know who they are.
Fortune

Walmart’s CFO on how inflation is affecting pay and costs

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Walmart is the largest retailer in the world, and its hiring for the holiday season was massive. "We hired a couple of...
TheStreet

Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

The retail industry has been consumed by the idea of ordering a product in the morning and getting it at work or home in the afternoon because that could destroy one of the last advantages of the local mom and pop stores– urgency. Retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get...
MarketWatch

Walmart hosting a 'Black Friday-like' shopping event on Thursday for Walmart+ members

Walmart Inc. WMT, -1.43% has announced plans to host a shopping event on Thursday exclusively for Walmart+ members. Starting at noon ET, Walmart+ shoppers will get up to 40% off on a range of products, including gaming consoles like the XBox X and PlayStation 5. "The shopping event builds on the retailer's members-only experience during Black Friday, when Walmart+ members could shop all the great deals before anyone else," the company said in the announcement. Walmart+ costs $98 annually, or $12.95 per month, and offers members unlimited delivery service at no extra charge, savings and promotions and more. Walmart said on its earnings call last week that it is increasing capacity for delivery and pickup for Walmart+, but declined to share the number of subscribers. Walmart stock has slipped 0.5% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Fortune

With her back against the wall, Kohl’s CEO is trying to ward off a restless activist investor

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass laid out her plan on Monday to finally shake the company's stagnating sales and share performance. In a webcast presentation to investors, she argued that the company should continue investing in winning categories like activewear and pursue brand partnerships, despite a heightened push from an activist investor to overhaul the embattled retailer's board and find potential buyers.
Kansas City Star

Walmart Beats Amazon at Its Own Game

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report started as a digital company, which has given it some advantages over rivals, like Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, that had to move from the brick-and-mortar world to the digital one. By being digital first, Amazon has engineered its growth --...
TheStreet

Walmart Wants to Give You Spotify to Keep You From Amazon Prime

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report launched its online membership program Walmart+ in 2020, offering unlimited same-day delivery from many of its stores, early access to Black Friday deals and fuel discounts from participating gas stations. It was a bit of a departure for the brand, which had previously...
The Independent

About 60 Amazon workers stage walkouts over pay, break times

More than 60 workers across three Amazon delivery stations staged a walkout on Wednesday to demand a $3 raise and a return to 20-minute breaks, according to one of the labor organizers leading the effort. Ellie Pfeffer, an organizer and warehouse associate at an Amazon delivery station called ZYO1 in Queens, New York, said five people walked out of her station Wednesday in a shift that only has nine workers. She said 28 employees walked out of another station in the borough, called DBK1, and 30 more at the DMD9 station in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.The protest is being organized by...
Outsider.com

Target Offers Up To $24 an Hour To Entice Workers Amid Worker Shortage

Retail giant Target will try combatting staffing shortages in markets with the fiercest competition by implementing higher salaries. Workers in retail and distribution markets like New York City, for instance, could see starting salaries up to $24 per hour. Currently, Target pays $15 per hour nationwide as a baseline minimum...
WSOC Charlotte

Walmart announces plans to hire 50,000 workers by end of April

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart on Wednesday announced plans to hire about 50,000 more employees nationwide by the end of April. According to CNN, the Arkansas-based supermarket chain – which is the country’s largest retailer – said in a news release that it is seeking associates to fill positions in “stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities.”
pymnts.com

Macy’s Will Revamp Website, Turn Employees Into Stylists

Macy’s plans to overhaul its website and train some employees to become personal stylists in an attempt to offer more customized shopping. As CNBC reported Tuesday, the retailer wants to give customers more one-on-one attention and an easier online experience as it tries to compete with other retailers in the fashion sector, whether that means rival department store chains, online-only fashion sellers or boutique clothing brands.
