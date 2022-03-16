ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Maryville Driver Service Center permanently closing, Alcoa location to open

By Lexi O'Haver
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLw4o_0ehDH2Nb00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Maryville Driver Center will permanently close at 5 p.m. on March 23.

Permanent Daylight Saving Time: What that would mean for Tennessee

A new driver services center is set to open at 244 South Calderwood Rd in Alcoa, Tennessee on March 28. The new location is a full-service center which will handle:

  • drivers license issuance
  • identification card issuance
  • motor vehicle records
  • vision testing
  • knowledge and skills testing
  • handgun permit applications
  • voter registration
  • organ and tissue donor registration
Knoxville rescue dog ‘Bridget’ has died, animal cruelty investigation ongoing

The center will be open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

State taking over finances in Mason, TN this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A month after a visit from the Tennessee Comptroller, the state is moving forward with plans to take over the city of Mason’s financial operations after years of reported mismanagement. “It hurt us I am saddened by the fact with how they’re doing it,” said Vice Mayor of Mason Virginia Rivers. A spokesperson with the Tennessee Comptroller […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Alcoa, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Alcoa, TN
City
Maryville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Maryville, TN
Government
WATE

Body found in Oak Ridge lake

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in the water near a lakefront restaurant on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge on Saturday. Police and fire rescue crews were called to the scene in the 100 block of Melton Lake Peninsula around 9:15 a.m. Criminal investigators with the […]
OAK RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Animal Cruelty#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WATE

East Tennessee rancher talks about impacts of daylight saving time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024. The end of daylight saving […]
WATE

WATE

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy