Maryville Driver Service Center permanently closing, Alcoa location to open
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Maryville Driver Center will permanently close at 5 p.m. on March 23.
A new driver services center is set to open at 244 South Calderwood Rd in Alcoa, Tennessee on March 28. The new location is a full-service center which will handle:
- drivers license issuance
- identification card issuance
- motor vehicle records
- vision testing
- knowledge and skills testing
- handgun permit applications
- voter registration
- organ and tissue donor registration
The center will be open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.
