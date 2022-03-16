Maryville Driver Service Center permanently closing, Alcoa location to open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Maryville Driver Center will permanently close at 5 p.m. on March 23.

A new driver services center is set to open at 244 South Calderwood Rd in Alcoa, Tennessee on March 28. The new location is a full-service center which will handle:

drivers license issuance

identification card issuance

motor vehicle records

vision testing

knowledge and skills testing

handgun permit applications

voter registration

organ and tissue donor registration

The center will be open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.

