Every generation of gearheads has its own take on the hot rod. Over the years, we've seen the advancement of technology and the evolution of style reflected in bellwether events such as the 2022 Grand National Roadster Show where each year new winners are crowned. Not much changes from year to year as a matter of course, but over time the slow cumulative drift into the future is marked with iconoclastic vehicles that represent seismic shifts in car culture. One thing Chuck George's 1957 Ford Thunderbird is not, however, is a look into the future. For those show-goers walking the buildings of the Los Angeles County Fairgrounds in Pomona at the show, George's T-bird was a perfectly preserved window into the hot-rodding culture of the 1950s and 1960s, right down to a storyboard of its SoCal rodding history.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO