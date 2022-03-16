ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Did The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Rocket Nearly 40% Today?

By Adam Eckert
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (ARCA:KWEB) traded significantly higher Wednesday alongside several Chinese stocks following Chinese state media reports indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged...

