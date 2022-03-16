Why Did The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Rocket Nearly 40% Today?

MCHI ETF is trading at levels we haven't seen since early 2020 and I believe that this could represent a good buying opportunity. MCHI ETF, also known as iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) is an ETF (exchange-traded fund) that tracks the MSCI China Index. It has fallen to $52.71 as of 8th March 2022, and actually reached a new 52-week low of $52.16 on the same trading day. With the massive sell-off in Chinese stocks over the past few months, this could finally be a decent buying opportunity. In this article, I will be explaining why this ETF, at its current valuation, could be a great way to gain exposure to high-quality Chinese companies.

