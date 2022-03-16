ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Mike Lee compares Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to MLK after address to Congress

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Senator Mike Lee made a statement following Wednesday’s virtual address to Congress by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He believes every member of Congress across the aisle “had their heartstrings pulled” as Zelenskyy described his country’s ongoing war crisis.

“As he made plea after plea, each time couched in American symbol, he channeled his inner Martin Luther King by asking us to hear the words ‘I have a dream’ when he asked us, ‘I need your help,’ says Lee.

Lee continues, praising Zelenskyy’s words by saying they channeled “images of Mount Rushmore, America’s founding and the patriotism that we have in this country to defend our homeland.”

On Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden announced $800 million in new aid for Ukraine, bringing the total amount given to the country to $1 billion. Money is being put aside for the more than 3 million people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian attacks on the country as well — $186 million.

Lee says every member who was present felt the desire to see Ukrainians live in freedom.

Zelenskyy asked for increased U.S. involvement in the crisis, asking for a no-fly-zone to be imposed. He also argued that the U.S. needed to show global leadership by supplying more aid.

“We have to keep in mind this would amount to an act of war and as such, it would require authorization from Congress,” says Lee. “It’s important any time we’re putting America’s brave women and men in harm’s way, that we do so in the manner prescribed by the Constitution.”

Lee says if this act is being “seriously considered,” he hopes it will only commence once Congress has voted on and authorized it.

Lee says equipment will continue to be sent to aid Ukrainian citizens and sanctions will remain in place and will “likely escalate.”

“All Americans should be mindful of the plight of the Ukrainians and keep them in our thoughts and our prayers,” he concluded.

