GALLERY: Fallen K-9 honored by Ogden Police Department

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Police Department is honoring one of their fallen, K-9 Havoc, after serving a long career with the department.

On Wednesday, officials announced on a Facebook post that they are honoring Havoc with a flag flown over the Francom Public Safety Building following the K-9’s recent departure.

Courtesy: OPD

Courtesy: OPD

Courtesy: OPD

Courtesy: OPD

“Havoc enjoyed retirement with his handler, Officer T. Caygle for the last few years of his life following his service. It is with a heavy heart that we recognized Havoc today with a flag flown over the Francom Public Safety Building following Havoc’s recent departure,” the post states.

Courtesy: OPD

Courtesy: OPD

Courtesy: OPD

Courtesy: OPD

The flag was presented to Officer Caygle in gratitude for Havoc’s service to the Ogden community and to fellow officers.

