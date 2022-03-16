ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY: Fallen K-9 honored by Ogden Police Department

By Kiah Armstrong
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Police Department is honoring one of their fallen, K-9 Havoc, after serving a long career with the department.

On Wednesday, officials announced on a Facebook post that they are honoring Havoc with a flag flown over the Francom Public Safety Building following the K-9’s recent departure.

“Havoc enjoyed retirement with his handler, Officer T. Caygle for the last few years of his life following his service. It is with a heavy heart that we recognized Havoc today with a flag flown over the Francom Public Safety Building following Havoc’s recent departure,” the post states.

The flag was presented to Officer Caygle in gratitude for Havoc’s service to the Ogden community and to fellow officers.

