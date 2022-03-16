Political analysts discuss President Zelenskyy’s address to Congress

Russia’s war on a sovereign Ukraine has raged for almost three weeks now.

On Wednesday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his case to Congress, asking U.S. lawmakers for what his country needs most in order to survive the invasion intact.

Tab Berg, FOX40’s resident Republican, and Democrat Ed Emerson discuss Zelenskyy’s appeal for aid and America’s response so far.

