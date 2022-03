Digging holes is a rite of passage for kids. When I was a kid, and it never seemed to be exclusive to boys, we used to dig things up all the time. Makes sense. You want to explore, but how? You can only go so far on your bike, you can't go too far into the woods alone, etc. So your options are limited to digging into the ground, literally just to see what comes out of it.

BANGOR, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO