Deadly RV fire now a homicide investigation, 1 arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. – A homicide investigation is underway after Spokane firefighters found a body inside an RV that was on fire.

The Medical Examiner said that the victim, 41-year-old Dustin Burrows, did not die because of the fire. Instead, he is believed to have died after being shot multiple times.

One person involved in the case has been arrested.

Major Crimes detectives have since taken over the investigation, which remains active. Forensics experts are still processing evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

