Record Breaking Condo Sale in Southie – $3.15 M

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 13 hours ago
Holy Moly!

Back in October we reported about a luxury home located at 97 Farragut Road hitting the market setting the bar high for pricing in the neighborhood.

Well, one of the two units has sold! According to a post by Stone Prum at Compass on Instagram, Unit 2 has officially closed and it has set a record as the most expensive condo ever sold in the neighborhood.

“It has set a record as the most expensive condo ever sold in this neighborhood setting a new comp! I am proud to make this new achievement representing the seller and the buyer.”

This unit has it all. Copper flashing in the slate mansard and the top-of-the-line Scavolini cabinets. Six-inch oak flooring, Subzero/Wolf appliances, five-piece crown moldings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a separate entrance, a private elevator and heated parking are just some of the amenities that this property offers.

If you’re disappointed that you missed the opportunity to live luxuriously, Unit 1 is still on the market for $2.39 M. See description below:

Situated at Pleasure Bay with unobstructed park views, this new development consists of two luxurious units located directly across from Farragut Park. True luxury exudes inside and out with nothing spared. Granite block foundation, copper flashing in the slate mansard, six-inch oak flooring, Italian high end designer Scavolini cabinets, Subzero/Wolf appliance package, five-piece crown moldings, floor-to-ceiling European windows, two private entrances for each unit, gas fireplace with a quartzite facade, and off-street parking are just some of the highlights. This Mansard Victorian is regal and ready for its rightful owner!

Open House Saturday 11am-1pm. You can learn more here.

A teeny, tiny single family proposed in South Boston is rejected by ZBA

One Southie resident with hopes of building a 1200 square-foot single family on a 715 square-foot lot on E Street was left dejected at the end of his hearing. According to Universal Hub, the City of Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal rejected the proposal stating it was too large for the little lot located at 181 E Street. The ZBA and the BTD (Boston Transportation Department) weren’t crazy about the idea of a curb cut that was included as part of the proposal state it could eliminate one or two on-street parking spots.
Southie SZN is back! Support our South Boston Businesses

As we all know, St. Patrick’s Day is a huge celebration in South Boston!. The South Boston Chamber of Commerce and the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation are pleased to announce SouthieSZN (hint SZN = Season), a March promotion to encourage shopping, dining, and pampering to support local South Boston businesses.
New to the Neighborhood: Moo….

Moo…. Restaurant has opened at 49 Melcher Street – the former home of Bastille Kitchen. It was revealed last summer that Bastille Kitchen had officially closed. (We’re not gonna say the Brunch Brawl that occurred there last year caused the closing – but it certainly didn’t help.) Moo took some time to renovate the Fort Point space but according to a post on instagram, the steak house officially opened its doors on Tuesday!
Bell’s Market – last weekend before construction begins

This will be the last official weekend for the legendary Bell’s Market to be open before a major construction project begins. The project consists of the demolition of the existing single story structure occupying the site and the construction of a 5-story mixed use building with approx. 7835 square feet of ground floor retail space, 32 residential units, and 23 off-street parking spaces.
Take part in a photo in front of the Old Edison plant for a City of Boston time capsule project

Love it or hate it, the giant pink power plant known as the old Boston Edison is an iconic South Boston landmark. Well, it’s going to be torn down soon to make way for a large scale development and Southie resident and City of Boston Office of Neighborhood Services liaison Haley Dillon wants to capture its image for a 2022 City of Boston time capsule and she wants you – the South Boston residents – to be a a part of it!
