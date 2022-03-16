Record Breaking Condo Sale in Southie – $3.15 M

Holy Moly!

Back in October we reported about a luxury home located at 97 Farragut Road hitting the market setting the bar high for pricing in the neighborhood.

Well, one of the two units has sold! According to a post by Stone Prum at Compass on Instagram, Unit 2 has officially closed and it has set a record as the most expensive condo ever sold in the neighborhood.

“It has set a record as the most expensive condo ever sold in this neighborhood setting a new comp! I am proud to make this new achievement representing the seller and the buyer.”

This unit has it all. Copper flashing in the slate mansard and the top-of-the-line Scavolini cabinets. Six-inch oak flooring, Subzero/Wolf appliances, five-piece crown moldings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a separate entrance, a private elevator and heated parking are just some of the amenities that this property offers.

If you’re disappointed that you missed the opportunity to live luxuriously, Unit 1 is still on the market for $2.39 M. See description below:

Situated at Pleasure Bay with unobstructed park views, this new development consists of two luxurious units located directly across from Farragut Park. True luxury exudes inside and out with nothing spared. Granite block foundation, copper flashing in the slate mansard, six-inch oak flooring, Italian high end designer Scavolini cabinets, Subzero/Wolf appliance package, five-piece crown moldings, floor-to-ceiling European windows, two private entrances for each unit, gas fireplace with a quartzite facade, and off-street parking are just some of the highlights. This Mansard Victorian is regal and ready for its rightful owner!

Open House Saturday 11am-1pm. You can learn more here.