ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Everything You Need to Know About Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’: Release Date, Cast and More

Centre Daily
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind were hugely popular. With that, fans are dying to know when season 3 of Love Is Blind will be available to watch on the streaming giant. Moreover, viewers want all the tea on where the series will take...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead star's new movie is now available to watch on Netflix

The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun's latest film is streaming on Netflix. The movie, The Humans, is a psychological drama where three generations of a Pennsylvania family reunite to celebrate Thanksgiving — but this won't be the happy gathering one might expect. An adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

12 Shows Like Ozark to Watch While You Wait for the Series Finale

Ozark, one of the last holdovers from an earlier era of Netflix when the streaming service still made shows that could conceivably air on HBO or FX, is in the middle of its final season. Season 4 will return to Netflix for its last seven episodes on Friday, April 29, wrapping up the story of Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), who moved to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks region from Chicago to launder money for a drug cartel and ended up at the center of a power struggle between multiple cartels, the FBI, the Kansas City mafia, local criminals, state politicians, a pharmaceutical company, and a few players we're probably forgetting. And they're doing it all while trying to keep their marriage together and make money for themselves. It's a dangerous game. We don't know how it's going to end, but we guarantee it will be bloody.
TV SERIES
mensjournal.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2: Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer of Final Episodes

Netflix is really drawing out the fourth and final season of its hit show Ozark. The streaming giant is releasing the final season in two parts: Part one premiered in mid-January, and part two is scheduled to drop in late April. Ahead of the release, Netflix released a short teaser trailer, and it gives a brief glimpse of the show’s thrilling climax.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Centre Daily

’90 Day Fiance’ Season 9 Cast: Find Out Who’s New and Returning to TLC’s Flagship Series

One fan-favorite couple will be returning to 90 Day Fiancé as TLC introduces fans to six new long-distance lovers for the show’s upcoming ninth season. Cameras have followed around each of the couples as they apply for a K-1 visa, which allows the partner of a U.S. citizen to enter the United States but only if they wed within a 90-day time frame. Of course, this puts pressure on them to make it official and get all the documents completed so they can say “I do.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#Everything You Need#Us Weekly#Dallas#Metro
epicstream.com

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 - Ultra Romantic- Release Date, Studio, Where to Watch, Trailer and Everything You Need to Know!

Here you'll find our handy guide to Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 - Ultra Romantic!. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is one of the most popular romantic comedies in the anime world. Since the manga by Aka Akasaka began serialization in 2015 many have eagerly followed Kaguya and Miyuki's romantic rivalry. Subsequently, many fell in love with the 2019 anime adaptation. The ongoing manga will soon come to an end, but, thankfully, there's Season 3 to look forward to.
COMICS
tvinsider.com

‘Accused’: Marlee Matlin to Make Directorial Debut on Fox Anthology Drama

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin is going behind the camera for Fox‘s new anthology drama. The network has announced that Matlin (CODA) will make her directorial debut on Accused. The episode features a deaf woman who becomes a surrogate and commits a crime of advocacy and protection. “I could not...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

S.W.A.T’s Shemar Moore Shows Fans An ‘Average Day’ On Set With Cool BTS Video

If there's one thing Shemar Moore is known for, it's giving fans the gift of behind-the-scenes content from the set of S.W.A.T. Now, ahead of the newest episode of the CBS procedural, the actor showed us what an “average day” on set is like and, while it may be normal for him the crew, it's sure to be viewed far from ordinary by loyal viewers of the show. In fact, it's pretty cool!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Élite Season 5 Sets April Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. School will be back in session in just a few weeks, when Netflix releases Season 5 of Élite. The coming season, which will drop all eight episodes on Friday, April 8, picks up after Phillipe’s fateful New Year’s party and Guzman’s running away, as the secret about Armando’s death threatens to destroy the love story between Samuel and Ari. Meanwhile, Rebeca is going through a process of self-discovery, Omar is recovering from his separation from Ander, and the addition of Adam Nourou (winner of the Goya for Best New Actor for the film Adú)...
TV SERIES
MassLive.com

How to watch Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in ‘Our Flag Means Death’: Release date, streaming info

“Our Flag Means Death” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, March 3, at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT). The series, according to the streaming service, “follows the true tale of Stede Bonnet — an aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate — as he faces off against history’s most feared and revered pirate, Blackbeard. Bonnet does his best to fit in with the pirates he has accompanied himself with but find it hard to keep up with the new lifestyle. The comedy series shows the adventures the crew goes on, and what they can learn from one another along the way.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Walker’ Crew Pokes Fun at Jensen Ackles’ Acting Past

The crew of Walker certainly has a sense of humor!. Actor and director Jensen Ackles is directing an episode of the hit drama series. His former Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki stars as Walker himself on the show so it is quite the epic reunion. Reportedly, he is set to direct Season 2 Episode 14, but this has not been confirmed.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy