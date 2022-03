Real Madrid looked like a shell of themselves during their humbling defeat in El Clasico on Sunday against Barcelona. The 4-0 defeat was humiliating for the club in what was a crucial game for Los Blancos. Barcelona took full control of the game from the opening minutes, with virtually every attack leading to a scoring opportunity for the Catalan side. If Barca had placed its strikes better, this game could genuinely have ended 7-0, if not worse. After an all-around embarrassing performance from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, Twitter was absolutely ruthless, roasting the club for its performance that was better suited to a Sunday league side than a potential threat to win the La Liga and Champions League double.

