So, who are Wylan, Nikolai, Tolya, and Tamar in Shadow and Bone, and what's their role in the story?. Shadow and Bone Season 2 is officially in production, and things look beyond exciting as we prepare to return to the Ravka and Ketterdam! On January 13, 2022, the cast we know and love was joined by four new characters with an announcement on the show's Instagram page. This was followed by a video, in which the actors introduce themselves and announce the characters they'll be portraying. So, who are Wylan, Nikolai, Tolya, and Tamar in Shadow and Bone, and what's their role in the story?

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO