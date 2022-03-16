Maryland delegate fronts initiative to update street lights, save energy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — One bright idea coming from the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis is worth “shedding some light” on. Montgomery County Delegate Al Carr (D – Montgomery County) is taking the lead in a climate solution to convert highway and street lamps across the state to LED lighting.

Carr says that this plan will be cost savings to taxpayers and promote energy efficiency. A number of utilities across Maryland operate more than 340,000 metal pole streetlights on highways and local roads.

“Other states that have passed legislation like this – the cities and towns in those states are able to rapidly enjoy the benefits of upgrading to energy efficiency technology, better safety,” Carr said.

The Maryland Energy Administration will coordinate the LED conversion. Montgomery and Prince Georges County alone will soon convert 65,000 utility-owned lights

