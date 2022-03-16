ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Queen City Shout music festival returns with a large expansion

By Tony Nguyen
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Queen City Shout Festival (QCS) will be returning to Springfield with multiple artists, filmmakers, and musicians.

From March 21st to March 27th, QCS will be in full effect with eight venues throughout the city hosting multiple musical acts.

“So we have 107 musicians and songwriters playing, and they’re mostly from this area, I would say 80% of them,” said QCS founder Eddie Gumucio. “We have some bands and songwriters coming down from Joplin, from Northwest Arkansas, Columbia, Missouri, Kansas City.”

Along with music, attendees will also have the opportunity to witness and take part in an array of visual arts and film across greater downtown and C-street including The Moxie and Drury University.

Eight venues throughout Springfield will be participating in the festival including Ruthie’s, Mother’s, Hold Fast Brewing, White River Brewing, Tie and Timber, The Royal, The Cellar and Lindbergs.

Along with celebrating the arts, QCS is also in support of poverty relief with its proceeds dispersed between six non-profit beneficiaries. Community Partnership, OACAC, Great Circle, Harmony House, The Kitchen, and Isabel’s house are this year’s non-profits.

“The last time we were in-person was 2019,” Gumucio said. “I think that year, I believe we raised just under $14,000 from the festival for the nonprofits. So we’re excited about this year.” QCS 2021 was canceled, and in 2020 the festival was virtual.

This is the 11th year of Queen City Shout. QCS began when Gumucio was working for the old Borders bookstore where traveling authors and touring musicians would hold an event at the store. Gumucio says that he’s a huge music buff and approached the general manager about hosting a mini South by Southwest music festival at the store.

The idea was a hit and Gumucio continued for several years until Borders had to close its doors due to the company going bankrupt. He would eventually approach some merchants on Commercial Street. QCS continued exclusively on C-Street until this year.

For more information, schedules, the listing of artists, and ticket pricing click here.

