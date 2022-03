Spring is in the air, and along with the blooming of flowers and shedding of puffer coats comes a wave of new spring trends to dive into. The easiest (and often most fun) trends to pull off are always new handbags—you never have to worry about ordering the wrong size or developing blisters unlike with dresses or sandals—which is why we’ve pulled together a list of the only six bag trends you need to know for the coming season. From colorful pops to throwback carryalls, here are the best pieces to add to your shopping cart before anyone else.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO