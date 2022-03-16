Richmond County Hospice hosting 2nd Cool Cars for a Cause fundraiser

RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — After a two-year hiatus, Richmond County Hospice is bringing back one of its fundraisers.

Cool Cars for a Cause, sponsored by Watson-King Funeral Home, is scheduled for April 2 from 10 a.m-2 p.m.

“We are excited to be able to host this event again this year on our campus, said Hospice Public Relations Director Julia Woody.

The first event was held in 2019, however, Hospice had to cancel the event in both 2020 and 2021 due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization also had to cancel its annual Dancing with the Stars fundraiser, which netted around $60,000 in 2019.

All makes and models — and even motorcycles — are eligible for entry.

Awards will be given in the following categories:

Best GM 1910-1993 / 1994-2022

Best Ford 1910-1993 / 1994-2022

Best Mopar 1910-1993 / 1994-2022

Best Truck 1910-1993 / 1994-2022

Best Non Production 1910-1993 / 1994-2022

Best Street Rod

Best Resto Mod

Best Rat Rod

Best Mini Truck

Best Interior

Best Modern Muscle

Best Old School Muscle

Director’s Choice

Best of Show

Best Street Bike

Best Cruiser Bike

Best Project Car

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the cost is $20 for the first entry and $10 for each additional entry.

There are also food and vendor spots available for $20 and the deadline to register is March 25.

For more information, contact Woody at 910-997-4464.