Richmond County Hospice hosting 2nd Cool Cars for a Cause fundraiser
ROCKINGHAM — After a two-year hiatus, Richmond County Hospice is bringing back one of its fundraisers.
Cool Cars for a Cause, sponsored by Watson-King Funeral Home, is scheduled for April 2 from 10 a.m-2 p.m.
“We are excited to be able to host this event again this year on our campus, said Hospice Public Relations Director Julia Woody.
The first event was held in 2019, however, Hospice had to cancel the event in both 2020 and 2021 due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization also had to cancel its annual Dancing with the Stars fundraiser, which netted around $60,000 in 2019.
All makes and models — and even motorcycles — are eligible for entry.
Awards will be given in the following categories:
- Best GM 1910-1993 / 1994-2022
- Best Ford 1910-1993 / 1994-2022
- Best Mopar 1910-1993 / 1994-2022
- Best Truck 1910-1993 / 1994-2022
- Best Non Production 1910-1993 / 1994-2022
- Best Street Rod
- Best Resto Mod
- Best Rat Rod
- Best Mini Truck
- Best Interior
- Best Modern Muscle
- Best Old School Muscle
- Director’s Choice
- Best of Show
- Best Street Bike
- Best Cruiser Bike
- Best Project Car
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the cost is $20 for the first entry and $10 for each additional entry.
There are also food and vendor spots available for $20 and the deadline to register is March 25.
For more information, contact Woody at 910-997-4464.
