ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Why it's so important to share "Turning Red" with my kids right now

By Opinion by Vanessa Hua
CNN
CNN
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — To explain the plot of the recent Pixar movie "Turning Red," I told my 10-year-old twins before we watched it: "It's about a girl who goes Hulk when she's mad. Instead of turning green, she turns into a red panda." "Do we know anyone else who...goes...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Is BTS's Jimin in Pixar's "Turning Red"? Fans Think So

Image Source: Youtube User Disney Music VEVO / Getty / The Chosunilbo JNS / Imazins. "Turning Red" is Pixar's latest animated feature, and fans of the megastudio's storytelling and animation style are eager for its upcoming release on March 11. The film follows 13-year-old Meilin "Mei" Lee as she deals with the struggles and awkwardness of being a preteen. If the hurdles of being a teenager aren't enough, Mei discovers a new kind of "growing pain" when she wakes up one day as a giant red panda, which manifests when she's excited or distressed — aka, basically all the time.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Why Mei's Mom in "Turning Red" Sounds So Familiar

Pixar's newest animated film "Turning Red" has a heartfelt, nostalgic storyline and an amazing cast to go along with it. The film follows Meilin "Mei" Lee as she deals with the unexpected effects of puberty when a family curse turns her into a giant, red panda any time she gets emotional. In time, Mei discovers ways to control her panda and finds her true self along the way, which brings her closer to her family and friends — after a bit of trouble, of course.
MOVIES
Elle

Why Do Shopping Podcasts Sound So Good Right Now?

By now, it’s become abundantly clear that one way people have endured the pandemic has been through retail therapy—whether that meant hoarding toilet paper to soothe fears of scarcity or doubling down on sweatsuits to acquiesce to a new work-from-home, do-every-damn-thing-from-home lifestyle. The supply chain has responded by sputtering and groaning under the weight of countless orders placed for desks, sofas, and kitchenware. Skincare routines have become more elaborate, houseplants have proliferated, and Peloton bikes have rolled into bedrooms and home gyms around the world. In short, shopping has helped many of us cope with uncertainty, boredom, and, in many cases, fear.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
Upworthy

A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.

At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Panda#Asian Americans#Asian People#Interior Chinatown#Chinese#Serbian#Northern European
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
Country
China
MedicalXpress

Does our life flash before our eyes during death?

Neuroscientists have recorded the activity of a dying human brain and discovered rhythmic brain wave patterns around the time of death that are similar to those occurring during dreaming, memory recall and meditation. Now, a study on these findings published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience brings new insight into a possible organizational role of the brain during death and suggests an explanation for vivid life recall in near-death experiences.
SCIENCE
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
geekspin

Turning Red Panda Mei plush is now available – and it’s interactive

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red is slated to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th. Everyone knows that a spectacular Disney movie goes hand in hand with equally amazing merch, and that’s why Turning Red already has a variety of collectibles waiting to go home with you; just like this charming Turning Red Panda Mei plush!
SHOPPING
NYLON

Angus Cloud Shares What He's Listening To Right Now

As Fez on Euphoria, Angus Cloud plays a sensitive, soft spoken drug dealer with a heart of gold — a role that’s quickly won him legions of fans, and a spot as one of the most beloved character’s on HBO’s record breaking, most-watched show after Game of Thrones.
TV & VIDEOS
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Observing Threat of Developing Supervolcano Beneath US

For thousands of years, volcanic eruptions have shaken human civilizations, such as the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption of 79 AD, which buried the ancient city of Pompeii under meters of volcanic ash and pumice. In January, a volcanic explosion in Tonga hurled ash 60,000 feet (18,000 meters) into the sky,...
SCIENCE
CNN

CNN

930K+
Followers
138K+
Post
741M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy