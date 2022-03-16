Why it's so important to share "Turning Red" with my kids right now

By now, it’s become abundantly clear that one way people have endured the pandemic has been through retail therapy—whether that meant hoarding toilet paper to soothe fears of scarcity or doubling down on sweatsuits to acquiesce to a new work-from-home, do-every-damn-thing-from-home lifestyle. The supply chain has responded by sputtering and groaning under the weight of countless orders placed for desks, sofas, and kitchenware. Skincare routines have become more elaborate, houseplants have proliferated, and Peloton bikes have rolled into bedrooms and home gyms around the world. In short, shopping has helped many of us cope with uncertainty, boredom, and, in many cases, fear.
Comments / 0