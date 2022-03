Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about being labelled “aggressive”. The rapper – real name is Megan Pete – featured on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast and the two discussed the backlash she experienced after advocating for the “Protect Black Women” movement. “[Black women] are so written off as just a group of people who are super strong, rarely do people ever check on us, rarely do people treat us like we’re soft,” Megan Thee Stallion explained.In July 2020, the rapper was allegedly shot at a party, prompting a slew of memes which poked fun at the situation....

