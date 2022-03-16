Displaying items by tag: car show

Richmond County Hospice hosting 2nd Cool Cars for a Cause fundraiser

ROCKINGHAM — After a two-year hiatus, Richmond County Hospice is bringing back one of its fundraisers.

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 14:27

Rockingham Dragway hosting double-header program March 12

Rockingham Dragway’s “Sprint into Spring” schedule ramps up March 12 with a heavyweight doubleheader featuring the Blood, Sweat & Gears car and truck show hosted by Higher Degree Trucks and the NC 22 Streetcar Shootout, part of the Columbia Car Meets series.

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 14:27

Street Car Takeover at the Rock to feature roll racing, drag racing, burnout contest, car show

ROCKINGHAM — There is no pretense to roll racing. It is simply what it says it is: drag racing that employs a rolling start instead of the traditional standing start and, as contested in the Street Car Takeover series that returns this week (Oct. 1-2) to Rockingham Dragway, it is one of the sport’s fastest-growing segments.

Monday, 22 April 2019 16:04

Crosswhites decide 'Hemi Shootout' at Rockingham Dragway

ROCKINGHAM — Dave Crosswhite won a family feud Saturday to claim the Bob Reed Memorial Hemi Shootout title before rain forced cancelation of the final rounds of racing in the 28th annual Griffin Motors Mopars at the Rock all-Chrysler drag race and car show at Rockingham Dragway.

Tuesday, 12 March 2019 16:06

Watson-King sponsoring benefit car show for Richmond County Hospice

ROCKINGHAM — A local funeral home is sponsoring an upcoming car show to benefit Richmond County Hospice.

