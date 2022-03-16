ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Displaying items by tag: car show

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 11 hours ago

Richmond County Hospice hosting 2nd Cool Cars for a Cause fundraiser

ROCKINGHAM — After a two-year hiatus, Richmond County Hospice is bringing back one of its fundraisers.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 14:27

Rockingham Dragway hosting double-header program March 12

Rockingham Dragway’s “Sprint into Spring” schedule ramps up March 12 with a heavyweight doubleheader featuring the Blood, Sweat & Gears car and truck show hosted by Higher Degree Trucks and the NC 22 Streetcar Shootout, part of the Columbia Car Meets series.

Published in Local Sports

Tagged under

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 14:27

Street Car Takeover at the Rock to feature roll racing, drag racing, burnout contest, car show

ROCKINGHAM — There is no pretense to roll racing. It is simply what it says it is: drag racing that employs a rolling start instead of the traditional standing start and, as contested in the Street Car Takeover series that returns this week (Oct. 1-2) to Rockingham Dragway, it is one of the sport’s fastest-growing segments.

Published in Local Sports

Tagged under

Monday, 22 April 2019 16:04

Crosswhites decide 'Hemi Shootout' at Rockingham Dragway

ROCKINGHAM — Dave Crosswhite won a family feud Saturday to claim the Bob Reed Memorial Hemi Shootout title before rain forced cancelation of the final rounds of racing in the 28th annual Griffin Motors Mopars at the Rock all-Chrysler drag race and car show at Rockingham Dragway.

Published in Local Sports

Tagged under

Tuesday, 12 March 2019 16:06

Watson-King sponsoring benefit car show for Richmond County Hospice

ROCKINGHAM — A local funeral home is sponsoring an upcoming car show to benefit Richmond County Hospice.

Published in Lifestyle

Tagged under

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Fantastical Film and TV Cars to Go on Display

Even the most ardent of movie mavens can't remember every great character's name, or their particular motivations, or every setting depicted in the cinematic treat they especially loved. But the cars?. Please. Everyone remembers the iconic autos of their favorite films, even if the make and model don't spring immediately...
ENTERTAINMENT
Natchez Democrat

Cruising for a Cure Car show is this weekend on Vidalia Riverfront

VIDALIA — Food, games and cars await those who cruise by the Vidalia Riverfront this weekend during the “8th Annual Cruising for a Cure Relay for Life Open Car Show” benefitting the American Cancer Society. The event starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. Saturday...
VIDALIA, LA
KFVS12

Car show, donuts and coffee in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sure sign of spring in Cape Girardeau Saturday morning as the car show returned to the parking lot on William Street. Over 125 drivers were there showing off their late model or classic cars. Denson Boner, Vice President of the River City Rodders, says...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Vehicles#Drag Racing#Charity#Rockingham#Local Sports Tagged#Hemi Shootout#Griffin Motors Mopars#Chrysler
The Press

Outdoor enthusiasts encouraged to check out Black Diamond Mines

There’s fascinating history hidden within the hollow hills of Black Diamond Mines. From the 1850s to the early 1900s, the area that now includes the park was California’s most extensive coal-mining region. And from the 1920s through mid-1940s, silica taken from the hills was used in glassware production and at iron foundries.
LIFESTYLE
Aiken Standard

Aiken Training Track helps make horses accessible to everyone

The 79th edition of the Aiken Trials is set to make its glorious return in March after missing a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The March 19 event is an afternoon of thoroughbred racing, held at the Aiken Training Track. While the equine community no doubt enjoys the affair, it also aims to draw in members of the everyday public.
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
Aiken Standard

Three equestrian jewels comprise Aiken's Triple Crown

The Aiken Triple Crown is made up of three equine-related events happening on three consecutive weekends in March: the Aiken Trials, the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and Pacers & Polo. Aiken Trials. Run first in 1942, the Aiken Trials gives young thoroughbreds the experience of live racing in front of cheering...
AIKEN, SC
KELOLAND TV

Across the Table with Doug Johnson

Okay, so it isn’t quite racing season just yet–but maybe if we talk about it, Mother Nature will hear and start heating things up for us?. In the meantime, we get the next best this as Brittany Kaye sits down with Doug Johnson, the general manager at Huset’s Speedway to find out when we can expect to hear the revving of engines and the flap of that checkered flag. It’s today’s Across the Table.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
outsidemagazine

Retail Secrets of the Best Winter Gear Shops

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you’ll find a selection of brand-name products curated by our gear editors, when you sign up for Outside+ today. Build community. Hire passionate staff. Know your customer. Everyone understands that these are the keys to a successful...
RETAIL
KSAT 12

Spurs Give holding Fiesta fun run on Flambeau Parade route

SAN ANTONIO – Runners and walkers, it’s time to show us your shoes. Spurs Give is hosting the Fiesta De Los Spurs run on Saturday, April 9 ahead of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade downtown. The family-friendly “fun run” will start at 6:30 p.m. and take place on the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy