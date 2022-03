The official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was chock-full of mind-melting imagery and hints at a universe-spanning conflict involving Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. But the biggest moment occurs when Strange is handcuffed and escorted into a room by what looks like upgraded versions of Ultron. A mysterious voice says, "We should tell him the truth," as a figure enters into the frame. Although the figure remained shrouded in shadows, fans immediately pegged the voice as belonging to Patrick Stewart – who is best known for playing Professor Charles Xavier in 20th Century Fox's X-Men film franchise. But Stewart's (potential) role in the film also points to the formation of a team in Marvel Comics who could end up shaping the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - The Illuminati.

COMICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO