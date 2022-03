About 90 percent of parenthood is making things up as you go along. And when your other day job outside parenting is writing novels, well, you never quite feel like an expert in anything. The child in both scenarios changes too significantly and too frequently! What works one year is pathetic to attempt the next. I talked to a few other authors who felt the same way, and though we all have different ages of kids with different needs, we all agreed: we can't always instill a love of vegetables or manners, but we feel good about how we've instilled a love of books and reading. We got together to chat about how we do the one thing we feel like we're good at—here's hoping the books can back us up on everything else we're trying to teach our kids.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO