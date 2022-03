Any Mets or Yankees players who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 will not be able to play home games in New York, the Daily News and New York Post reported Tuesday. A private sector employee mandate remains in place in NYC that prohibits unvaccinated personnel from being in the workplace in the presence of one other person, and that ordinance does not differentiate between indoor and outdoor work spaces.

