ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

What to know about the omicron subvariant BA.2

By Megan Guza
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new version of the coronavirus that causes covid-19 has made its way through Europe and other parts of the world, and it now has been detected in the United States, including locally. It is not a new strain, but rather a variant of a variant — a subtype...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
deseret.com

The common ways people catch the omicron variant

The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing across the United States and the world. In fact, the seven-day average for daily COVID-19 cases hovered around 59,000 cases per day last week, a sign that a significant portion of people is still getting infected with the virus. What to know: The omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC 4

What happens now for people who never got COVID?

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years. However, people who weren’t infected should approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

If You've Never Had COVID, Should You Relax or Worry?

March 9, 2022 -- If you're among those people in the United States who never had COVID-19, how should you think about your risk?. According to the CDC, more than half the people in the U.S. are in the never-got-COVID-19 category. The CDC estimates that by the end of January,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Europe#Covid#Cbs News
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POPSUGAR

Here's Who Needs a Fourth COVID Vaccine and When to Get It

If you've already received two doses of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine, plus a booster, you may be wondering if you'll need to get a fourth shot — especially in light of the recent news of rising case counts in Europe. Vaccine makers already seem to be preparing for the need for a second COVID booster: Moderna is asking the FDA to approve the additional dose for all adults, and Pfizer has asked the federal agency to authorize another shot for adults ages 65 and up, notes Vivek Cherian, MD, an internal medicine physician based in Chicago. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently recommending that certain teens and adults go ahead and get a second booster. But some experts are stressing that we can't yet say for sure whether a fourth dose will be necessary for everyone. This is what you need to know.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Federal government allows program to pay substance abusers for staying clean

A new legal opinion from the Biden administration appears to clear the way for wider use of an underutilized harm reduction technique: Paying people addicted to drugs for staying clean. Known as “contingency management,” the idea is supported by decades of research that shows providing repeated small payments for meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Monthly $1,000 stimulus payments are coming, and you can apply now

Basic income programs that provide recipients with a guarantee of free money are an increasingly popular experiment around the country right now. States and cities across the US are rolling out different variations of this idea, which act like supercharged stimulus checks. One of the newest examples? A California program, for residents of West Hollywood who belong to a very specific demographic group.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital owner looks to exit Illinois with $92M deal

Pipeline Health has signed a letter of intent to sell its two Illinois hospitals to a Michigan-based company for $92 million, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Los Angeles-based Pipeline is selling 234-bed West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, Ill., and 236-bed Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago to Resilience Healthcare.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Pharmaceutical Companies Are Reportedly Refocusing On Mysterious Rise In Shingles Infections As COVID Declines

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Shingles infections have been steadily increasing in the United States over the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The COVID-19 pandemic may be making matters worse because so many adults who are experiencing long COVID, have lower immunity and a high risk of developing shingles - an itchy, painful, often blistery rash that can occur and spread, particularly in the elderly.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Here's How Long Your COVID Vaccine Booster Provides Protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID vaccines demonstrate decreased protection over time, global health officials are considering a second booster shot for the general population. The US Food and Drug Administration is potentially preparing to authorize a fourth vaccine dose in fall 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy