Doctor Strange 2 Director Reportedly Wants To Direct A Batman Movie

Marvel’s upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just released a trailer for the IMAX release of the movie. A lot of fans are excited to see the full opening of the multiverse in the MCU canon. If these clips that the Internet is currently obsessed with are any indication, Marvel Studios has another massive blockbuster on the way. In the new IMAX trailer of Doctor Strange 2, there isn’t much in the way of new scenes, but there are some scenes that are in better definition. It seems as though this release is clipped much tighter than the trailer that was released in the Super Bowl. In the trailer, it’s harder to get a look at the figure who is battling Wanda. In addition to that, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X scene is shown a little bit clearer in this trailer. Marvel Studios couldn’t possibly do anything to make the hype for this upcoming movie greater. A lot of Marvel fans have even argued that they don’t even want a new trailer to leave some of the mystery there. You can check out the; IMAX trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO