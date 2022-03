The Columbia Falls girls basketball team went 0-2 at the state A tournament in Missoula, though the second game came down to the wire. The Wildkats lost to top-ranked Billings Central in the opener 65-30 Wednesday; then they lost to Miles City in the consolation bracket Thursday night, 51-50 in a game that came down to free throws with a second left.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO