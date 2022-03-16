ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Why the US is flirting with authoritarians in countering Putin

By Opinion by Aaron David Miller
CNN
CNN
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Ironies abound in the current Ukraine crisis. And surely one of the cruelest is this: Even as President Joe Biden's administration stands up for Ukraine in the face of Russia's aggression and preaches the values of democracy and freedom, it is under increasing pressure to make nice and cut...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Vladimir Putin Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is The President Of Russia?

Vladimir Putin is reportedly worth $70 billion and is also making $187,000 yearly. Vladimir Putin is known for his leadership. However, there are rumors that he could also be the richest man in the world, which the Russian President never admitted. So, how rich is the Russian oligarch?. Table of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

U.S. intelligence officers are warning Putin is “angry” and “frustrated” that Russia has failed to rapidly seize Ukraine’s capitol city. Russian insider and Putin critic Andrei Kozyrev, who served as the Russian Foreign Minister from 1991 to 1996, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Putin’s state of mind and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Oil And Gas#Russian#American
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Diplomat Tells Russian Ambassador to His Face: Putin’s War Criminals Will Go ‘Straight to Hell’

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations confronted Russia’s representative to his face early Thursday moments after Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale military invasion of his country. Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine while an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council—which is, ironically, being chaired by Russia this month—was already underway. At the end of the meeting, Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, turned to his Russian counterpart and told him: “Relinquish your duties as the chair. Call Putin, call [foreign minister Sergei] Lavrov to stop aggression... I welcome the decision of some members of this council to meet as soon as possible to consider the necessary decision, that would condemn the aggression that you have launched on my people.” In a devastating sign-off, he added: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Fortune

China’s Xi Jinping could rescue Vladimir Putin and Russia from Western sanctions. Here’s why he won’t

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed the pros and cons of invading Ukraine last month, he gambled that he could rely on the support of a crucial ally: his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. And for a while that bet paid off.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

930K+
Followers
138K+
Post
740M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy