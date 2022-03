Fake family is everything. Shimon Hayut, the subject of the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, allegedly scammed several women out of millions of dollars by masquerading as Simon Leviev, the heir to the Leviev diamond fortune. Now his fake family members have decided they’ve really had enough. The real Israeli diamond magnates are hitting the impersonator with a barrage of lawsuits including charges of “making false representations as being the son of Lev Leviev and receiving numerous benefits (including material ones), cunningly and using false words, claiming to be a member of the Leviev Family, and that his family (Leviev) will pay and bear the costs of his benefits,” per a lawsuit filed in Tel Aviv seen by NBC News.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO