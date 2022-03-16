Art proposal for Six Corners roundabout in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A community meeting is scheduled for input on an art installation at the Six Corners roundabout intersection.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Ward 3 City Councilor Melvin Edwards, in partnership with the City of Springfield, the Old Hill Neighborhood Council, and the Maple High/Six Corners Neighborhood Council proposals are being accepted for an art installation at the newly completed infrastructure improvement project.

The $4,186,571 project replaced the current design with a roundabout and added concrete sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, driveways, drainage improvements, conduits, granite curbs, landscape trees, and pavement markings to the intersection.

The meeting will be held at the project J.C. Williams Center located at 116 Florence Street on Wednesday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. co-facilitated by Jessica Payne Consulting, along with Springfield resident & artist, Vanessa Ford and the Springfield Cultural Partnership. To attend, registration is required online .

“The reconstruction of Six Corners has improved traffic and pedestrian safety and refreshed the heart of our neighborhood,” said Ward 3 City Councilor Melvin Edwards, “Now it is time for the community to put our own mark on this public space. I hope that artists and interested community members will join us to discuss how best to represent our community in this space.”

The proposals for an art installation must meet the following criteria:

Must be of a height and mass appropriate to the location in a way that commands the space and creates a noticeable presence.

Visible via sightlines down streets that feed into the roundabout.

Visually interesting and engaging to pedestrians while not distracting to drivers in cars.

