In an interview with WWE’s Youtube channel, The Undertaker gave a prediction for the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:. On Brock Lesnar: “Brock has just a completely different aura to him than most talent. Something that I think has to do with his crossover from MMA back into the wrestling world. But you know with Brock that you’re about to be in a really physical match. He was able to do things to me physically that most guys haven’t been able to do. He’s just that strong of a guy, and has that different kind of presence.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO