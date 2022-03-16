ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

These HIDDEN iPhone tricks can save you loads of time while texting

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 11 hours ago

IF YOU are an iPhone user, then you need to know about these simple tricks that can help you text faster.

Apple's iMessage is easily one of the best messaging platforms out there, allowing users to seamlessly communicate and share content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15taem_0ehD9DgC00
iPhones come equipped with plenty of texting tools to help you type faster

The service, which functions on Apple's iOS system, comes equipped with what feels like an endless amount of clever features.

What many users don't know, though, is that the platform also comes with plenty of tools that can help you text faster.

Many of these tricks can also be employed when you're busy doing something and need to send a quick message.

We've compiled a list of some of these hacks below.

Doubletap the spacebar for punctuation

The key we use most often while texting is the spacebar, but did you know that you can also use it to add a period?

Just double-tap the spacebar after you typed out a word and it will automatically insert a period and a space.

This tiny habit can save you ample time on toggling between letters and punctuation marks.

Long press on period for email/web address suffixes

In today's day and age, we are constantly sharing our email addresses with contacts, websites, apps, and services.

You can shorten this process by using the period button on your keyboard.

Just long-press period and it should automatically show you ".com," ".net," and ".org."

Similarly, this hack can be used when typing web addresses into Safari.

Dictate your message

Text dictation is one of the handiest hacks for texting.

The tool is especially helpful when your hands are busy and you can't text properly.

First tap on the microphone icon located on the bottom right of your keyboard.

Then, while holding down the icon, speak your message into your phone's microphone.

Your device should start typing your message out for you.

If you have Siri enabled, your phone can even send your texts out for you.

Swipe texting

Another quicker alternative to typing on an iPhone is Swipe Text, which lets users slide their fingers across the keyboard to enter text instead.

To enable this feature go to Settings > General > Keyboards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UlXc_0ehD9DgC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asjaN_0ehD9DgC00

Once there, scroll down to Slide to Type and toggle it on.

This texting method will take some getting used to if you don't use it often, however, once you get it down, it will save you loads of time.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How to silence every single spam call on your iPhone, forever

The deluge of spam calls that many people receive every single week is absolutely maddening. Even more frustrating is that the folks behind these seemingly endless calls are getting tricker. As a prime example, many spam calls now show up from numbers that look remarkably similar to the recipient’s number. This makes it seem that the incoming call is actually legitimate.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One Setting I Recommend All iPhone Users Disable Immediately’

Let’s face it: not all of the settings on your iPhone are beneficial. But how do you, mere iPhone-using mortal, determine which to keep as is and which to disable for a better-working device? Simple. Ask an Apple expert their thoughts and sit back and absorb all of those solid tips. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is an Apple expert who says this is the one setting he recommends all iPhone users disable immediately.
CELL PHONES
CNET

11 Roku Tips and Tricks You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Roku makes some of the most popular streaming devices on the market. Part of the appeal is that Roku's platform offers a wide variety of content, and it's easy to navigate. The straightforward Roku setup process should leave new owners with their favorite channels installed and ready for streaming. While you might be eager to jump into your favorite shows, your Roku has some cool tricks that might help enhance your viewing experience. Whether you're looking to organize your streaming channels or hoping to learn how to quickly play back dialogue you missed, we've come up with a list of tips and tricks that should satisfy Roku novices and experts alike.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboards#Smart Phone#Ios
komando.com

QR code app caught hiding malware – Check your phone!

Malware is always problematic, but the worst kind of infection is those that steal your money and wipe your phone. While new malware is constantly developing, security researchers closely watch for updated variants. Banking trojans like TeaBot can hide in any mobile app and wreak havoc with your finances. The...
CELL PHONES
CNET

The 9 Best Hidden iOS 15 Features That Will Change How You Use Your iPhone

No matter how die-hard of an Apple fan you are, there are always new settings and features to explore on the iPhone -- especially with iOS 15. Of course, there are the big-ticket features like Focus, which helps you filter out notifications, and universal FaceTime, which lets you video call between Apple, Android and Windows devices. And those features are great, but the under-the-radar features can be just as useful, if not more, on a day-to-day basis.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iOS 15.4 adds 37 new emojis to your iPhone – here’s every single one

Apple held its first big event of 2022 on Tuesday to reveal the new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and Mac Studio. The company also confirmed that the final version of iOS 15.4 will roll out next week. The first iOS 15.4 beta debuted in late January, bringing a number of significant new features to iPhone. We’ll cover those features later, but emoji fans will be thrilled to know that iOS 15.4 also includes 37 new emoji characters and a few updated emojis.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.4 Arrives Next Week. Here Are the Biggest Updates

Apple's next iPhone update will arrive next week, the company announced Tuesday at its first event of the year. iOS 15.4 has seen five beta versions and introduced AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji, updates to Face ID and the long-awaited arrival of Universal Control. The iOS 15.4 beta has since rolled out to the public, and a final version of the operating system will be available as a free update next week and come preloaded on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in their new green variants, as well as the latest iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

Google’s new Android feature frees up phone storage without deleting apps

Mobile apps are constantly getting bigger. The quality of photos and videos we capture with our phones continues to improve. These developments make it that much harder to manage your storage space. Even if your phone has 256GB of storage or more, chances are good that you have still had to delete unused apps and move some of your pictures and videos over to a computer. Thankfully, Google is getting ready to introduce a new feature on Android that should take some of the stress out of storage management.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 12 Sunday Amazon Deals: $30 Fire TV Stick, $6 Smart Plugs, $300 Off Toshiba 65-Inch Smart TV

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. In this post, we’re counting down the top Sunday Amazon deals, because who couldn’t use a little more retail therapy in their lives? Start with this 65-inch...
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

This security device can help you detect hidden cameras

Not to scare you off traveling or anything, but hidden cameras in Airbnb rentals and hotels are a cause for concern. While cases of rooms having these cameras are rare, there are still reports that are alarming enough to make anyone feel extra cautious. In a survey of 2000 Airbnb guests, 58 percent said that they are worried about hidden cameras lurking around the property without their knowledge.
ELECTRONICS
Popculture

Walmart Called out for Selling Counterfeit Products

Walmart has expanded its online store to compete with virtual retailers like Amazon, but it is still struggling to regulate all the third-party sellers it hosts. A prominent YouTuber just called out Walmart for selling counterfeit Pokemon Trading Card Game cards this weekend. The controversy has many users rethinking their shopping habits online.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
News 12

17 tricks to help you save at the pump

Regardless of the car you drive, there are tricks you can use that will help you save gas. According to State Farm, good driving habits contribute to better fuel economy, which saves money and helps the planet, too. Here are some tips to help you become a fuel efficient driver:
EPA
Android Authority

Google has six messaging apps. Here's all of them and what they do!

Since the launch of Google Talk in 2005, Google has emphasized the importance of people using the company’s services to communicate with one another. In fact, the company thinks it’s so important, that it made more Google-branded messaging platforms than it knows what to do with, each one offering similar functions with minor tweaks.
INTERNET
Android Police

Google Contacts adds a bottom bar all while retaining its hamburger menu

The Google Contacts app for Android already received its initial Material You makeover back in July 2021, but now, its developers are updating a few more parts of the app to be more in line with Google’s current design guidelines. In the latest revision, the Contacts app has received a Material You bottom bar, but it's not fully replacing its hamburger menu.
CELL PHONES
Abdullah Ali Akbar Reja

How to understand if someone hacks a Google account

PCMag - How to Manage Your Google Privacy SettingsBy Eric Griffith, PCMag. Everyone has a Gmail account when they first access the internet. Almost everyone uses Gmail for other Internet services as well. There are four ways to check if someone else has taken the key to this very important account.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
351K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy