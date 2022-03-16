Gas prices: OH fire department uses emergency fund for ‘first time in 20 years’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Rising gas prices are affecting residents and businesses across the country, and now a local fire department says they’ve “tapped into their emergency fund for the first time in 20 years.”

Rome Volunteer Fire Department in Proctorville, Ohio says, with a budget made of around 60% public funding and 40% private funding, budgeting every year is essential.

“We set aside money for purchasing new apparatus, in case of a natural disaster, or if a major emergency happens and this month will be the first time in 20 years that we have to dip into that fund to be able to sustain our operations,” Nick Kuhn, Rome Volunteer Fire Department Chief

He says over the past several months, they’ve seen gas prices go up to double what they were paying this time last year.

How big of an impact does this make?

“We average about $10,000 to $12,000 a year in fuel alone. This year, our projected rate for fuel budget will be $20,000 to $22,000 if there is no increase in fuel prices from today, which we know there will be,” says Kuhn.

He says fires make up the biggest consumption of fuel, depending on the size of the fire, how many trucks are dispatched to the scene, and how long it takes to put the fires out.

How much gas is typically used?

“A lot of people don’t realize that when we’re on a fire, especially the engines and the pumpers, they’re burning fuel at a high RPM. Those trucks are running at high idle to pump the water. You can’t drive a fire truck to the scene and shut it off. There’s times these trucks will burn through a tank of fuel in just one fire,” explains Kuhn.

There are also behind-the-scenes operations that take place that increase gas usage for the department as well. Kuhn says, throughout the pandemic the number of medical runs they’ve had to make almost doubled. They also report to car accidents and general service situations like transportation to install smoke alarms through their smoke alarm program.

He says, right now, they do not plan to cut any services to compensate for the uptick in costs.

