Santander UK is increasing the rate on its flagship 123 Current Account, after previously making a series of cuts.The bank will boost the in-credit interest rate on its 123, Select and Private current accounts by 0.2 percentage points, to 0.5%, on balances up to £20,000.The new rate will apply from March 28 and means customers will be able to receive up to £100 in interest on their account each year, in addition to any cashback on selected household bills included with the accounts.The rate increase, which follows some recent Bank of England base rate hikes, means Santander customers can potentially...

