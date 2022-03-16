Royal Blue And Volt Energize The Nike Air Max Plus

The clock continues to tick down to Air Max Day 2022, and slowly but surely we’re catching wind of what Nike has in store for this year’s big celebration of everything Air. With 2022 serving as the 35th Anniversary of the Air Max 1 (and Air Max in general), we’re poised for an influx of Air Max 1 drops of all kinds. Earlier this week, we revealed a premium Air Max Day Air Max 1 with pearlized accents and 3.26 proudly labeled on the tongue. Then came the Air Max 1 Wabisabi, which featured a stitched aesthetic and premium materials. Then an early sample of a big bubble Air Max 1 surfaced, revealing Nike’s plan to revert back to the large-volume Air Max unit used in 1987.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO