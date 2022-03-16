ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Blue And Volt Energize The Nike Air Max Plus

By Sneaker News
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNike is ready to step up to the plate for Air Max Day, but sometimes it’s the GR releases that do the job when it comes to satiating appetites of Air Max fanatics. In comes the Air Max Plus, a...

The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” Returns On March 22nd

After the reveal of the now indefinitely-postponed Travis Scott collaborations and the uniquely modified SP versions that saw tribal patterns and added buckles, Nike is now ready to usher in the Air Trainer 1 in its most original and recognizable form. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Trainer...
Nike Covers the Air Max 97 in Pastel Corduroy

One of the most beloved silhouettes in the Air Max lineage returns in a new pastel colorway. The Nike Air Max 97 “Bright Side” joins similarly constructed Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Low silhouettes, all which feature dusty, muted colorways and corduroy textiles. Shades of coral, orange...
The Nike Air Max 1 “WABISABI” To Join This Year’s Air Max Day Celebration

Despite Air Max Day being just around the corner, we’ve yet to see everything Nike has planned for their self-created holiday. Some pairs, like Concepts’ collaborations, have slipped through the cracks, however, and more are continuing to do so as we inch closer to the 26th. The latest to surface is the Air Max 1 “WABISABI,” which was quietly revealed by dancer/choreographer Rie Hata, who received the shoes a whole month early.
The Nike Dunk Low Appears With Graffiti-Inspired Details

Over the last 37 years, the Nike Dunk Low has gone from basketball staple to streetwear icon. Recently, a pair covered in graffiti-reminiscent details emerged, suggesting the Swoosh is nodding to the design’s importance as the latter. Canvas-like panels appear all across the latest take on Peter Moore’s beloved...
Nike Reveals Air Max 1 Releases For Air Max Day 2022

With Air Max Day 2022 falling on Saturday, March 26th, sneakerheads around the globe have been preparing their freshest Air Max kicks for their current rotation while taking to social media to show off the depth of their collections. Well, it looks like those collections are getting a bit deeper because Nike just confirmed three major Air Max 1 releases for Air Max Day 2022.
The Nike Dunk High “I Got Next” Brings The Shoe Back To The Court

Storytelling for Nike takes many a different form: colorway, graphic, material, the list goes on. But more recently, the brand has incorporated far more text, previously celebrating their customer service with the Air Force 1 High Sculpt “We’ll Take It From Here.” This execution continues though now atop a Dunk High, whose heel spells out “I GOT NEXT.”
The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
Pink And Lavender Land On The New Balance 2002R Protection Pack

New Balance is comfortably extending the Protection Pack colorways beyond the greyscale look. We just showed you the Vintage Orange colorway, which is set to arrive on April 1st at retailers in Europe, but there are plenty more arriving during the Spring/Summer season like this Easter-friendly mix of soft pinks, lavenders, and fuchsia pink tones.
Spring-Friendly Tones Animate This Greyscale Kid’s Nike Air Max 90

Although removed from its milestone 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to play an important role in the brand’s lineup of products. Ahead of spring, a kid’s-exclusive pair has emerged in evergreen tree graphics on the top of the tongue. An official color palette hasn’t been...
Anaglyph-Styled Swooshes Add Dimension To This Nike Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus, while not quite as buzzworthy as the Air Jordan 1 or the Yeezy Foam Runner, has held it down on the GR front, with multiple colorways being revealed every month. And to kick off March, the silhouette is dressing its profile with not one but four different Swooshes.
This Women’s Exclusive New Balance 550 Combines White And Purple

When it comes to the New Balance 550 colorways, none seem to hit quite on the nail like the two-toned team-based colorways of the 1980s. After all, the New Balance 550 is indeed an 80s baby, and when the brand delivers a new drop that utilizes the simple formula of *white leather base* with *secondary accent color*, a hit is born.
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From March 5th To March 11th

As the internet continues to recover from the pandemonium caused by rumors that the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” will return in late 2022, some of the top sneaker brands provided fans with more news to get excited about over the last week. NIKE, Inc. dominated headlines as it...
Concepts’ Bandana-Covered Nike Air Max 1 Will Also Release In Kid’s Sizes

As Air Max Day 2022 inches closer, the Swoosh has begun to unveil some of its Nike Air Max 1 collaborations to celebrate both the model and its cushioning’s 35th anniversary. Among the several partners that’ve signed on to commemorate the milestone anniversary is Concepts, which has covered Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design in a slew of bandana patterns and other 1960s music festival-related details.
Another Multi-Color Nike Air Max Pre-Day Surfaces

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day doesn’t reinvent the visible Air-cushioned series that debuted in 1987, but it breathes fresh air (no pun intended) into the lineup. Recently, the old school-informed proposition emerged in a “Sail” base overlaid with multiple spring-ready colors. Durable fabric lays the foundation for...
This Nike Air Max 1 Celebrates Air Max Day Around The Globe

The clock continues to tick down to Air Max Day 2022, and slowly but surely we’re catching wind of what Nike has in store for this year’s big celebration of everything Air. With 2022 serving as the 35th Anniversary of the Air Max 1 (and Air Max in general), we’re poised for an influx of Air Max 1 drops of all kinds. Earlier this week, we revealed a premium Air Max Day Air Max 1 with pearlized accents and 3.26 proudly labeled on the tongue. Then came the Air Max 1 Wabisabi, which featured a stitched aesthetic and premium materials. Then an early sample of a big bubble Air Max 1 surfaced, revealing Nike’s plan to revert back to the large-volume Air Max unit used in 1987.
Nike Is Bringing Back The Original Big Bubble On The Air Max 1

While the Air Max 1 business has gotten bigger and bigger over the decades, the size of the visible Air Max unit and progressed in an inverted manner. As Nike changed up the tooling of its Air Max footwear in the 21st century, the shrunken bubbles have been one of the bigger complaints from Air Max fanatics, specifically pointing to 2005 when the Air Max 95’s unit went through some shrinkage as Nike engineered an upgraded cushion that was less prone to popping and deflation.
“Vintage Orange” Takes Over One Of The Next New Balance 2002R “Protection Pack” Offerings

Although some of today’s most important tastemakers have helped New Balance garner unprecedented attention over the last three years, the Boston-based brand has endured the test of time on its own merits. The “Refined Future” collection (widely known as the “Protection Pack”) that dropped in August 2021 and featured three New Balance 2002R colorways proved just that. As spring inches closer, the century-old company has unveiled more styles from the celebrated capsule.
Snakeskin Adds A Luxury Look To This Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2

The sequel to 2020’s controversial Nike Dunk Low Disrupt wasn’t quite what we expected. The first iteration of the women’s exclusive model sought to exaggerate the figure of the Dunk Low, a mission accomplished by the oversized panels and a thickened midsole. The Dunk Low Disrupt 2 takes on a different approach by shrinking back to the original size of the silhouette and toying with the Swoosh logos, adding external heel plates, and floating the lace collar. It’s a truly different definition of Disrupt, but still achieves the same purpose.
