Austin City Council voted to approve multiple new developments at the March 3 meeting. One new development is located on the west side of South Congress Avenue. The area is undeveloped and 0.87 acres. This property will be mixed use, including 95 apartment units and 1,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor, according to city documents. Around this new development is commercial/retail use, a nursery/day care center, an elementary school, a shopping center and single-family homes.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO