Tennessee arrived in Indianapolis with a single focus and little interest in continuing the seeding debate. Of course the Volunteers want to show the NCAA selection committee the Southeastern Conference tourney champs warrant a higher seed than No. 3 in the South Region. Yet, players had a steely-eyed vision on a new mission when they arrived Wednesday — winning a first-round game for the third time in five years and reaching a Final Four for first time in school history.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO