A then 24-year-old Galen Rupp made his half marathon debut at the NYC Half in 2011. Now, 11 years and two Olympic medals later, he's making his return to the prestigious race. Rupp is among a stacked field of 24 Olympians set to compete in the 2022 NYC Half on March 20. The race -- which was canceled the last two years over COVID-19 concerns -- will take Rupp and Co. through Brooklyn's Prospect Park, Manhattan, Midtown and Times Square before concluding in Central Park.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO