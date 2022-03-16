ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Rashford denies making rude gesture to Manchester United fans following defeat by Atletico Madrid... as he admits 'emotion got the better of me' after being 'heckled from the moment I set foot outside the ground'

By Chris Wheeler for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 hours ago

Marcus Rashford has denied making a rude gesture to Manchester United fans as he left Old Trafford following Tuesday's defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Video footage on social media showed Rashford, who came on as a second-half substitute in the last 16 tie, responding angrily to comments from supporters outside the ground.

But he has insisted: 'I did not gesture with my middle finger. I used my forefinger to direct the fan to "come over and say it to my face".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUbcx_0ehD7gj300
Marcus Rashford has admitted he let his emotions get the better of him after confronting fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzOzD_0ehD7gj300
The Man United forward posted a passionate statement to social media after his actions

'I had been heckled from the moment I set foot outside the ground, abuse not just aimed at my football.

'People were looking for a reaction from me. Phones were at the ready.

'Of course I should have walked straight past and ignored it, that's what we're supposed to do right? Last night my emotion got the better of me.'

Meanwhile, United are studying CCTV footage to identify fans who pelted Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone with objects at the final whistle.

Those responsible face a three-year ban.

UEFA are also investigating the incidents before deciding whether to charge United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUZiZ_0ehD7gj300
Rashford started on the bench against Atletico Madrid before replacing Anthony Elanga

