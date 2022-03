According to the league’s injury report, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons. It’s the second consecutive game that Suggs will miss due to a right ankle bone bruise, and it is a bit concerning that he has been ruled out more than 24 hours away from tip-off. If this is a more long-term, legitimate injury concern, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Magic choose to shut him down for the season with just 12 games remaining and the team well out of playoff contention in the East.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO