The Minnesota Twins have signed Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Correa was considered one of the top players on the free-agent market this offseason but still couldn’t find the break the bank contract he was looking for. This contract has escape clauses that could allow him to be a free agent again after the first and second years.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO